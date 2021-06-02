﻿Nggets defeat Trail Blazers in 2OT, take 3-2 series lead

The Denver Nuggets claimed a 147-140 win in double-overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers, despite Damian Lillard’s heroics, to take a 3-2 series lead in the NBA on Tuesday.

The Nuggets managed to withstand Lillard’s heroics in this game. The Blazers’ superstar scored the game-tying three-pointer with 3 seconds to go in the regular time.

In the overtime, Lillard put on a show when his team was nine points behind, carried his squad to second overtime after hitting another game-tying three-pointer, this time with 6 seconds left.

In the second overtime, the Nuggets managed to hold on and got the 3-2 series lead over the Blazers.

For the Nuggets, regular-season MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. performed a double-double at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Jokic scored 38 points and 11 rebounds, while Porter finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Also, Monte Morris came off the bench to add 28 points in the victory.

For the losing side, Damian Lillard played with 55 points and 10 assists, but the Blazers fell to Denver Nuggets in double overtime.

Lillard had a historic night, became the first player in NBA history to post a 55-point 10-assist game in the playoffs.

He also broke the NBA playoffs record for three-pointers made in a game with 12 hits.

Robert Covington posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Nets beat Celtics, advance to East semis

The Brooklyn Nets advanced to the Eastern Conference semis after beating the Boston Celtics 123-109 at home.

The Nets’ superstar trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving combined for 84 points in the series-clinching victory.

Harden performed a triple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, became the first Nets player to have a playoff triple-double since Jason Kidd in 2007.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum scored 32 points. Also, Romeo Langford and Marcus Smart combined for 31 points, but the Celtics’ season is now over.

Devin Booker helps Suns to take 3-2 lead over Lakers

Devin Booker played with 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in Phoenix Suns’ 115-85 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cameron Payne came off the bench, scored 16 points as the Suns are now one win away from reaching the Western Conference semifinals with a 3-2 series lead.

LeBron James finished with 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds for the Anthony Davis-less Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma also added 15 points.

