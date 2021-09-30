﻿Newly registered voters may post selfies to get incentives

The Vote Pilipinas, a non-partisan group partnering with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), on Wednesdasy said it will give incentives to those who will participate in its social media voter registration campaign dubbed the “Magrehistro Ka” challenge.

Newly registrants are encouraged to post selfies on their social media accounts with captions detailing “why they need to register to vote”.

The selfie photos can be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using hashtags #MagpaRehistroKa; #VotePilipinas; #RegisteredtoVote; and #LiveSmartVoteSmart.

Registrants who would take on the challenge must follow the Vote Pilipinas social media accounts and send their registration stubs as proof of entry via @votepilinas online pages.

The challenge for incentives is part of the organization’s campaign to encourage more eligible Filipinos to register and vote.

Vote Pilipinas conducted a two-hour voter registration town hall dubbed “#MagparehistroKa Grand Town Hall: Final Countdown” on September 27, urging more individuals to participate in the upcoming May 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE).

The online town hall discussion has featured several interviews with Comelec officials, corporate partners, the academe, and community representatives, tackling relevant information about the next year’s elections.

During the town hall, Comelec director James Jimenez said the agency has already reached its initial target of registering four million new and reactivated voters.

“We now stand at almost 63 million registered voters for 2022. We want to thank Vote Pilipinas for playing a vital role in being the partner of the commission in campaigning for more people to register,” Jimenez said.

On Wednesday, the Comelec announced a two-week extension of voter registration from October 11 to 30.

Overseas voter registration is also extended from October 1 to 14.

The extension period includes transacting all services such as reactivation and registration for new voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday (except for the last day, Oct. 30).

Ces Rondario, Impact Hub Manila’s co-founder and head of Vote Pilipinas, said the town hall discussions have allowed them to campaign relevant information on the country’s voter registration program.

“With the extension, we hope to still encourage more Filipinos and it is never too late to register as we draw closer to the new deadline,” Rondario said.

The Vote Pilipinas is yet to announce the kind of incentives they will provide to the winners of “Magparehistro Ka! Challenge”.

Source: Philippines News Agency