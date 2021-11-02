﻿New voters in Laoag up by 5K

New voters here increased by around 5,000 this year and almost half of it are transferees or those who were previously registered from other provinces, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday.

Lawyer Julius Balbas, city Comelec officer, said there had been a significant increase of voters with approximately 84,000 individuals who will be casting their votes in the May 2022 polls.

“Many new voters availed the last day of extended voters’ registration in the city,” Balbas said.

The extended voter registration period ended on Oct. 30.

