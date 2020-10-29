﻿New UNDP resident representative to PH assumes role

The United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) newly appointed representative to the Philippines, Selva Ramachandran, presented his letter of credence to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday.

During their virtual meeting, Locsin recognized UNDP’s work in complementing the Philippine government’s response and recovery work in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

He also extended his gratitude for UNDP’s assistance to the government in the capture and analysis of data for well-informed policy and decision-making in response to the pandemic.

In turn, Ramachandran reiterated UNDP’s steadfast commitment to supporting Manila in effectively managing the pandemic and laying the foundations for an inclusive recovery by building capacity for anticipatory governance and resilience, especially in geographically-isolated and disadvantaged areas.

He also highlighted the importance of digitalization and green solutions in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Ramachandran, a Malaysian national, is a seasoned development practitioner with more than 27 years in the development sector.

Before his new appointment, he served as resident representative and country director of UNDP Sudan from 2015 to 2020.

He also served as country director of UNDP Libya, chief of North-East Asia and Mekong Division, Regional Bureau of Asia and the Pacific, New York, and country director of UNDP Yemen.

With global experience spanning from South and East Asia, the Pacific, and Central Asia to the Arab states and North America, the UNDP Philippines said Ramachandran brings expertise in the areas of poverty alleviation and sustainable development, governance and rule of law, social inclusion, gender equality, peacebuilding, disarmament, and climate change, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency