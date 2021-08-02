﻿New RoRo route eases travel between Luzon, northern Cebu

Travelling between the southern tip of Luzon and the northern part of Cebu province is now easier and more convenient with the new roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) passenger ship route from Lite Ferries Shipping Corporation (Lite Ferries).

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the recently opened route will traverse Matnog, Sorsogon to Bogo, Cebu or Maya, Daanbantayan, Cebu, and vice versa.

“To note, the Maya Port in Daanbantayan will serve as an alternate port for the route, depending on weather conditions, due to the shifting monsoon seasons,” the DOTr said in a Facebook post Monday.

With the new route, maritime travel between Sorsogon and northern Cebu will be “shorter and direct,” providing comfort and convenience to travelers.

“The official opening of the route will also pave the way to bolster economic endeavors, commerce, and tourism, in the provinces of Cebu and Sorsogon,” the DOTr said.

The Matnog to Bogo/Maya ship is scheduled to depart at 11:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; while a ship departs from Bogo/Maya to Matnog at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“Meanwhile, the Matnog to Allen and vice versa route has three round trips daily with on-time departures. Matnog to Allen departs at 4 a.m./10 a.m./4 p.m., while Allen to Matnog departs every 7 a.m./1 p.m./7 p.m.,” the DOTr said.

The new route will also create “seamless connectivity” from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao through Lite Ferries’ other passenger ship routes between Visayas and Mindanao.

The Lite Ferries is a shipping company with a fleet of 25 RoRo passenger ships, linking the Cebu island to numerous provinces in the Visayas and northern Mindanao.

The Bogo/Maya to Matnog route was inaugurated last Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency