﻿New public transport terminal to rise in Leyte town

ALANGALANG, Leyte – A public transport terminal will soon rise here for nearly 700 public utility vehicles, the local government announced on Tuesday.

The terminal will rise in Milagrosa village, 100 meters away from the national highway within an 800-square meter lot acquired by the local government from a private owner, Alangalang town Mayor Lovell Anne Yu said in an interview.

The municipality and the provincial government of Leyte held a groundbreaking for the Alangalang Public Transport Terminal on July 2.

The town has allocated a PHP14 million budget for the construction of the transport terminal sourced out from the 20 percent of its economic development fund.

The structure will provide parking space for 351 motorcabs, 288 passenger single motorcycles, and 36 public utility jeepneys. The town is eyeing to complete the project in December.

“It has been my dream to build public transport terminal, and now, it is the fulfillment of that plan,” Yu said.

Yu told reporters that the location of the public terminal will ensure the safety of students because they will no longer have to walk along the side of the main highway to catch a ride.

Currently, public utility vehicles in the town have been using various spots along the public market, public plaza, and a big grocery store as their temporary parking areas.

The new terminal is near the area where the Department of Public Works and Highway plans to build the Alangalang diversion road.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla lauded the town for realizing the plan to construct the said project.

“Without a plan, there is nothing to be implemented. Once completed, the terminal building will be a catalyst for the development of the town which is one of the most improved municipalities in Leyte province,” Petilla said during the groundbreaking.

He noted the recent opening of big business establishments owned by multinational companies signifies the town’s vibrant economy.

In support of the local government, the governor pledged to provide an additional PHP20 million for the completion and enhancement of the terminal.

Alangalang, a 2nd class town in Leyte is 24 kilometers west of Tacloban City, the regional capital

Source: Philippines News Agency