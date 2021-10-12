﻿New PDEA platform leads to dismantling of drug den in Tacurong

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 12 (Soccsksargen) has lauded a concerned citizen for alerting anti-drug units on the existence of a drug den in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat and the eventual arrest of four persons on Sunday afternoon.

In a report Monday, Director Naravy Duquiatan of the PDEA-12 said the concerned citizen tipped PDEA operatives via the “Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins” platform about the drug den in Barangay Baras, Tacurong City.

“Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins” is a program of PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva where the public can send tips via SMS (short message service) and social media to alert the PDEA about illegal drug activities in their localities.

Duquiatan identified the drug den maintainer as Jomar Patiño of Barangay Baras who did not resist arrest when collared during the 5 p.m. operation at his residence following a drug deal with a poseur-buyer.

Also arrested were Patiño’s clients identified as Crystal Galey Ventilasion, John Berry Nimbes, and 62-year-old Rogen Oncino.

“Patiño sells shabu to his clients and allows them to use his house as a drug-sniffing area,” Duquiatan said.

Seized from him were huge sachets of shabu with an estimated market value of PHP74,000 and shabu paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared against the suspects who are now detained at the PDEA lockup cell in General Santos City.

In a separate statement, Villanueva lauded the PDEA and Tacurong City police for the successful operation.

“I urged the public to subscribe to the ‘Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins’ platform to help put an end to this social menace,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency