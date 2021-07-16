﻿New LTO building to serve more clients in Surigao Sur

The new building of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur will provide better services to the agency’s clients in the area.

LTO Bislig chief Napoleon Orillaneda told Philippine News Agency on Friday that the construction of the new building started in 2019. “A total of PHP15 million was allocated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the construction of this building,” he said.

The new building was inaugurated and formally opened on Thursday by LTO Caraga Regional Director Nordy Plaza.

“We are thankful to President Rodrigo Duterte and DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade for this building. This is truly a gift to the people of Surigao del Sur, particularly in the second district of the province,” Orillaneda said.

The LTO Bislig District covers the towns of Lingig, Hinatuan, Tagbina and Barobo which are part of the second congressional district of Surigao del Sur.

The new building has two-story with a floor area of 679 square meters.

“With wide spaces, our clienteles will find comfort when they transact business here in LTO Bislig,” Orillaneda said.

The inauguration on Thursday was also witnessed by the LTO chiefs in different areas in Caraga Region, including Danielo Merson Borja of Butuan City, Urbano Maglines Jr. of Surigao City, and Engr. Eugene Rula of Cabadbaran City.

Source: Philippines News Agency