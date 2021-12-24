﻿New infections stay below 300; recoveries top 2.77M

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday logged 288 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the nation’s active cases to 9,251 and the overall tally to 2,837,903.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH also reported 270 new recoveries, which pushed the total number of recoveries to 2,777,671.

Of the active cases, 3,204 are mild, 480 are asymptomatic, 377 are critical, 1,797 are severe, and 3,393 are moderate.

“Of the 288 reported cases today, 241 or 84 percent, occurred within the recent 14 days, Dec. 10 to 13, 2021,” the DOH said.

It added that the regions with the highest number of cases in the past two weeks were the National Capital Region with 63 (26 percent), Western Visayas with 38 (16 percent), and Calabarzon with 27 (11 percent) of the country’s new cases.

The death toll has reached 50,981 with 65 new deaths.

“Of the 65 deaths, two (3 percent) occurred in December 2021; six (9 percent) in November 2021; 14 (22 percent) in October 2021; 31 (48 percent) in September 2021; four (6 percent) in August 2021; one (2 percent) in July 2021; three (5 percent) in June 2021; three (5 percent) in May 2021; and one (2 percent) in April 2021 due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the department said.

The COVIDKaya is a digital application used by health care workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

The DOH added that this issue is being coordinated with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Units to ensure information is up to date.

According to DOH data on December 21, about 1.1 percent of 32,118 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“About two duplicates were removed from the total case count as they are recoveries. Also, there were 167 cases that have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count as they are recoveries,” the DOH said.

It added that 60 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Two laboratories were not operational on December 21, while 11 laboratories were unable to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH noted that the 13 laboratories contribute, on average, 9.1 percent of samples tested, and 4 percent of positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 19 percent of 3,500 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 23 percent of 19,200 isolation beds, 11 percent of 12,500 ward beds, and 9 percent of 2,900 ventilators are being used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of 1,200 ICU beds, 19 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, 16 percent of 3,700 ward beds, and 11 percent of 900 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region.

