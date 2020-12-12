﻿New family of PH eagles sighted in DavOr

A family of the critically endangered Philippine eagle has recently been spotted in the forests of Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Official photographer of the Provincial Information Office, Eden Jhan Licayan, who took the photos and some video footage of the rare sightings, said he spotted a total of three Philippine eagles during the assessment of potential tourism sites in the area on December 7-10.

Licayan said he first spotted a young Philippine eagle perched on a tree near its nest while emitting a powerful call.

The following day, he and his team were surprised to spot two more eagles flying over the forest canopy, which were much bigger than the first one they sighted.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation’s head for research and development, Jason Ibañez, confirmed that the sighted birds were indeed Philippine eagles.

“The photos are indeed those of a Philippine eagle. And based on the general appearance and nature of its feathers, the bird at perch is a juvenile (around one-year-old) Philippine eagle,” Ibañez said. “The presence of a juvenile means there are eagle parents and the photos of two flying eagles are possibly the eagle couple. An expedition next year to further document the eagle pair and their young is highly recommended.”

Based on where the photos were taken, he said, the eagle family is within the Mount Kampalili – Puting Bato key biodiversity area of Davao Oriental, which is one of the few large habitats of Philippine eagles in Mindanao.

Davao Oriental is known to host a good population of Philippine eagles, including the rescued Mal’lambugok who was released in Caraga municipality last September.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation has expressed hope that the local government and concerned stakeholders would work together to heighten the locals’ awareness of the preservation of the health of the forests and the conservation of these majestic eagles.

Governor Nelson Dayanghirang assured that the provincial government and the local government of Lupon would implement programs to ensure that these incredible creatures are protected.

