﻿New Dagupan City police chief named

Lt. Col. Louise Benjie Tremor is the new chief of police here, replacing Lt. Col. Luis Ventura Jr., who is now assigned as commanding officer of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Group (PMG) based in Tayug, Pangasinan.

Tremor was the chief of the Kamuning Police Station at the National Capital Region Police and was assigned in Ilocos Sur before his assignment in the city.

In his message during the turn-over ceremony on Wednesday, Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) director Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Ventura was replaced as he was the only officer with a foundation course qualified for the position at the 2nd PMG.

“Dagupan City Mayor Marc Brian Lim asked that Ventura be maintained as police chief as he has not even reached six months here. However, Ventura’s new assignment is an opportunity for him to hold a higher office and higher responsibility especially with the thrust of the national government against insurgency,” he said.

He added they need to place people who can be trusted to maintain or improve the city’s performance as far as the insurgency situation is concerned.

“We need to develop relationships with everyone, especially with the barangays. When we want to discipline the people of Dagupan, let us not make it very hard for the community that we are serving,” Azurin told the Dagupan City police.

Meanwhile, Lim gave a marching order to Tremor to increase police visibility in the implementation of the minimum health standard protocol.

“Since we are in the middle of the surge of coronavirus disease 2019, we need to have police visibility in implementing public health protocols so we can decrease our Covid-19 cases in the city. That is the major assignment but we also have to maintain peace and order, and enforce our anti-narcotics laws among others,” he said.

“Like what Lt. Col. Ventura said, let us serve our city, which is what I also ask of everyone. Every day, every hour, every second of the week, let us serve our city,” Lim said as he also thanked Ventura for his service in the city.

Source: Philippines News agency