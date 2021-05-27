﻿New Covid-19 infections in NCR down by half

The current average of daily new cases reported in the National Capital Region (NCR) has decreased by half from the peak of infections in April but a slowdown in the decline of cases was seen starting mid-May.

During an online media forum, Department of Health-Epidemiology Bureau OIC-Director Althea de Guzman reported that the average new daily Covid-19 cases from May 15 to 19 is at 5,130 which is half of the peak at 10,839 from April 9 to 15.

Citing the average infections from May 12 to 18 was at 5,848, she said a slowdown in the decline of cases started in the middle of May.

“The goal is to bring the new cases to around 2,000 per day, similar to the numbers before the infection started to surge in March,” she added.

Meanwhile, the average of new daily cases in provinces within the NCR Plus is at 865 from May 19 to 25. During the peak from April 9 to 15, these areas logged an average of 2,297 cases.

“The goal for these “Plus areas” is for cases to decrease to around 198 per day like what was reported from January to February,” de Guzman said.

NCR Plus, which is composed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, is under general community quarantine with “heightened restrictions.”

“After consistent decrease in cases, “Plus areas” are now exhibiting a plateau, and Laguna showed some upward trend around the first week of May,” she said.

All regions in Visayas and Mindanao have shown an upward trend with Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao having the fastest and highest increase in cases.

Since mobility in the country cannot be limited, de Guzman stressed the strict implementation of minimum public health standards and safety protocols to counter potential case surges in the future.

“We need longer term solutions to increase health care capacity, including parallel efforts to meet surge demand and strategies for ‘pandemic-proofing’ the health care system,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency