﻿New cop chief assumes post in NegOr

Negros Oriental has a new acting provincial police director in the person of Col. Germano P. Mallari, who is the third to be assigned in the province this year.

Mallari replaced Col. Glenn Mayam, the officer-in-charge (OIC) provincial police director for about four months, said Chief Master Sgt. Edilberto Euraoba III, information officer of the provincial police headquarters here on Monday.

Euraoba said Mallari is serving in an acting capacity, which allows him to order the reshuffling or transfer of police personnel under him, while Mayam as OIC did not carry the same authority.

Mayam had to be replaced because he was holding two positions — as OIC provincial police director of Negros Oriental and as staff of the Police Region Office 7 in Cebu City.

Mallari paid a courtesy visit to Governor Roel Degamo on Monday. However, the Capitol did not give details of their meeting.

The first provincial police chief to serve in Negros Oriental this year was Col. Bryant Demot, who was replaced in June by Mayam.

Meanwhile, the new Police Regional Office-7 (Central Visayas) director, Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega, is scheduled to visit Negros Oriental this week for the first time since he was installed in the post last month, Euraoba said.

Vega will be visiting the provincial police headquarters and the different police stations in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency