﻿New Comelec provincial supervisor named in NegOr

A new provincial election supervisor of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Oriental has been designated for the May 9 national and local polls.

Lawyer Lionel Castillano, the provincial election supervisor of Cebu, will assume his post effective January 15, replacing lawyer Eddie Aba who was designated to the chief Comelec post in Bohol.

Castillano said on Wednesday he will conduct next week an online meeting with the election officers and his staff to update them on new Comelec resolutions and memorandum.

“Most of all, I want to assure them that we could have successful elections if we help each other despite the pandemic. Reminders in the observance of health protocols will also be tackled,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

Castillano previously served as the provincial election supervisor-designate in Negros Oriental for the 2016 presidential, national, and local elections and in Siquijor province in 2019 for the mid-term polls.

Two other provincial election supervisors in the Central Visayas region were also designated to other provinces for this year’s electoral exercise.

Lawyer Jerome Brillantes of Siquijor-Comelec will be assigned to Cebu province, while lawyer Eliseo Labaria of Bohol was designated to replace him.

The order for the reshuffling was signed by Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas on Jan. 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Aba said they are awaiting the final order for the reshuffling of election officers in the different towns and cities in Negros Oriental.

Source: Philippines News Agency