﻿New CBCP president rejects online cockfighting

The new head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has opposed the prevalence of electronic sabong (cockfighting) or “e-sabong” in the country.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said allowing this kind of online gambling is worse than traditional cockfighting since it can be accessed by anyone.

“Meaning, it can be accessed by anyone — yes, even by kids who have gotten quite used to online activities due to the pandemic. Anyone who associates addiction only with drugs has not really understood the nature of addiction as a mental health issue,” said David, who assumed his new post as the new CBCP president on Wednesday.

Last year, the House of Representatives approved bills legalizing e-sabong and other forms of gambling.

Applications to grant a legislative franchise for e-sabong firms are pending at the Senate committee on public services.

David replaced Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, who has completed his two-year term.

David, who served as CBCP vice president, was succeeded by Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara.

Also assuming their new posts are the new set of permanent council members:

-Luzon: Archbishop Ricardo Baccay of Tuguegarao, Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Malolos, Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga, and Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa.

-Visayas: Bishop Jose Bantolo of Masbate, Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon of Talibon and Bishop Louie Galbines of Kabankalan.

-Mindanao: Archbishop Jose Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro and Bishop Abel Apigo of Mati.

The new officers were elected during the bishops’ plenary assembly last July and will serve for the next two years. The maximum tenure in office is four years.

The CBCP meets in regular sessions twice a year, in January and in July. When not in session, the permanent council acts on behalf of the conference.

Source: Philippines News Agency