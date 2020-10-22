﻿Netizens upset after Isko orders removal of anti-Reds tarps

Netizens on Wednesday were disappointed by the removal of tarpaulins tagging the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) as “persona non grata” in Metro Manila.

“Bilang [pinuno ng] kapitolyo ng bansa natin dapat kayo po mismo ang tumututol sa mga gawain ng terorista. Iba ang politika. iba ang terorismo (As head of the capital of the country, you should be the first to oppose terrorist activities. Politicking is different from terrorism),” said Jimmy Nadela Jr. in his post.

On Wednesday, tarpaulins were seen hanging in different parts of Metro Manila tagging the communist rebels as “persona non grata” in Metro Manila and encouraged the public who may have information to report to the Philippine National Police.

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso immediately ordered the removal of the tarpaulins in the city, saying amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Filipinos should unite first and spread love, not hate.

To this, Ryan Santos RL disagreed.

“Wrong. They should be declared persona non grata! Ang pagkokondena sa mga komunistang terorista at mga kakampi nila ay gawain ng responsable at mapagmalasakit indibidwal! (Condemning the communist terrorist groups and their allies are works of responsible and caring individuals),” he said.

There are also those who said the CPP-NPA does not even recognize that there is a pandemic.

“Oh, those groups do not recognize the pandemic. The mayor is a good person while those groups are traitors,” Salvacion Navaluna said in a post in Filipino.

“Why should we care for those traitors? Are they welcome to recruit members in Manila?,” Norma Bernales said.

Domagoso said in an interview on Thursday there is so much toxicity in the hearts and minds of the people and that the public needs to care for each other.

“While it is true that we have different political perspectives political views that I respect but there is time for politics. For now, what I want for the City of Manila, we as Manilenos at yung mga taong dadako sa lungsod ng Maynila ay magiging responsableng indibidwal, mapagmalasakit na indibidwal (and those who will come to the city to be responsible and caring individuals),” he said.

‘Gov’t has reached out many times’

Some netizens who praised Domagoso for being a good leader said they need to contradict his decision this time.

“Mayor Isko. Isa ka sa mga iniidulo ko lalo na sa pamumuno mo dito sa ka Maynilaan. Pero ngayon lang ako kokontra sa sinabi mo na ‘magkaisa muna.’ Ilang dekada na rin po tayo nakikisuyo sa mga NPA na makiisa, magbalik-loob pero ang sagot po nila ambush at harassment sa mga kasundaluhan at kapulisan. (Mayor Isko, you are one of those whom I idolize because of your type of leadership here in Manila but this is the first time that I will contradict what you said. For decades, we’ve been reaching out to the NPA to unite with us, but their answer to the policemen and soldiers have always been ambush and harassment),” netizen Joaquin Angelo said.

Hope Verian even shared her fear her children and other students might be lured to join the armed group.

“Wala po silang pinaglalaban kundi panlalamang at pananakot sa mga maliliit na tao at manghikayat ng mga batang estudyante para gawin nilang rebelde, paano po mga anak namin sa school pag nagkataon? Alam namen guro lang kausap, yun pala mga rebelde na (They are not fighting for a cause but are only taking advantage of other people and recruit young students and make them rebels. How about our children, they could be talking to their teachers and we will be surprised that they are rebels already),” she said.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency