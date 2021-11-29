﻿Negros Oriental active Covid-19 cases down to 820

Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Negros Oriental continue to dip as daily infections are down to three digits.

A report from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Friday, posted on the provincial government’s Facebook account, showed there are 820 active cases, 68 of which are new infections.

During the third surge in September, daily infections reached more than 2,000 and placed Negros Oriental under modified enhanced community quarantine, equivalent to the Alert Level 4.

Currently, the province is under Alert Level 2 until November 30.

Of the 19,376 cases since March last year, 17,917 have recovered and 639 died.

During the national vaccination days next week, the PHO’s mobile vaccination team will hop from one site to another to assist local government units.

The PHO mobile vaccination team will go to the gymnasium in Siaton town on November 29, Mega Vaccination Center at Lamberto Macias complex here on November 30, and to the Guihulngan City gymnasium on December 1.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said the massive vaccination campaign will be for all sectors and will accommodate walk-ins to meet the goal of inoculating at least 75,000.

