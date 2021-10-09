﻿NegOr vice guv eyes gubernatorial seat in 2022

Negros Oriental Vice Governor Edward Mark Macias on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor of the province.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Macias, who is running under the Liberal Party (LP), said he is in the same ticket as Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong of the first district, who is the provincial LP chair.

Macias said he did not join the lady solon and the other aspirants in their team during their COC filing on Wednesday because he wanted to do it on the 88th birthday of his father, the late governor Emilio Macias II, on October 8.

“This is my gift to him, to honor him for his dedication and commitment in serving Negros Oriental as both governor and congressman,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano dialect.

Macias said he does not have a candidate for vice governor but has the support of a mixed group of political leaders and civilians in the province.

He will be pitted against incumbent Governor Roel Degamo and Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves, who had filed their COCs earlier this week.

The incumbent vice governor has served in this position for three consecutive terms.

