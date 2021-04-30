﻿NegOr town mayor urges senior citizens to get Covid-19 vax

DUMAGUETE CITY – Mayor Edgar Teves of Valencia, Negros Oriental on Wednesday urged his constituents, particularly the elderlies, to avail of the government’s free inoculation against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Teves, a senior citizen himself at 75, received his first Covid-19 vax jab on Wednesday as the town moved on to the next priority group after health workers and front-liners in the vaccination program.

Des Tilos, Jr., Valencia public information officer, said Teves was inoculated with the China-made Coronavac.

The mayor encouraged qualified Valencianons included in the priority groups to get inoculated so they can be protected against Covid-19.

Tilos said the Valencia local government unit (LGU), through its municipal health office, started administering the vaccines to senior citizens at the town’s gymnasium.

Based on observation of administering health authorities, Tilos said vaccine acceptance and interest rose after residents saw the mayor and municipal health officer Dr. Cheryl Eullaran getting their vaccine shots.

Earlier, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, the province’s health committee chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said they were advised to start inoculation of senior citizens and people with comorbidities even though not all health workers and front-liners in Negros Oriental have been vaccinated due to various personal reasons. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency