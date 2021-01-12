﻿NegOr town councilor shot dead

A councilor of the municipality of Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental was shot by motorcycle-riding suspects and died hours later at a hospital on Sunday.

An initial police report from the Sta. Catalina Police Station said Rhode Anthony Vulfa Melodia was washing his car around 7:10 a.m. at his residence in Purok 3, Barangay Poblacion when three suspects on board two motorcycles suddenly appeared and fired at him.

Melodia, 29, was shot several times in different parts of his body. He was rushed to the Bayawan City District Hospital where he expired later.

Recovered from the crime scene were four empty shells of .45-caliber

The motive and identity of the suspects are still unknown

Source: Philippines News agency