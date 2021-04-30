﻿NegOr town cops conduct house-to-house food aid distribution

A day after the Bacong Municipal Police Station in Negros Oriental started its own community pantry dubbed as “Barangayanihan,” its personnel on Wednesday shifted to a house-to-house scheme in distributing free food packs to indigent residents.

Maj. Fortunato Villafuerte, Bacong police chief, in a telephone interview said it was easier and more convenient for them to do the house-to-house distribution, in coordination with the barangay officials.

Villafuerte said he and his men contributed money to start the community pantry and purchased rice, canned goods, coffee, and other basic commodities.

Upon seeing the policemen putting up a community pantry on Tuesday, some people responded and also sent donations.

Villafuerte said it is better to do a house-to-house delivery as all the intended recipients are able to benefit from the program. “Para sa mga pigado kay malooy ta sa uban nga dili kaabot (we pity the indigents who cannot come on time),” he said, admitting that some people usually take more than what they need.

The indigent recipients are identified by the barangay officials, he noted.

Villafuerte said they do not have a timeline for this activity, which is also in line with their “Kapwa Mo, Sagot Ko” program, as it all depends on the availability of food and other commodities.

Other police stations in Negros Oriental are also doing the same noble deed after receiving an advisory from their provincial police director, he said.

Villafuerte appealed to the people to continue sending their donations to the Bacong Police Station.

Source: Philippines News Agency