﻿NegOr mayor seeks gubernatorial seat

Mayor Pryde Henry Teves of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental is seeking the gubernatorial seat in next year’s elections.

Teves, a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday afternoon, alongside his running mate, incumbent Board member Erwin Michael Macias, and other candidates in his slate for various elective positions in the province.

Incumbent Board member Jack Raymond (NPC), meanwhile, filed his COC for Bayawan City mayor on Wednesday.

Records of the Commission on Elections’ Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor, where the filing for provincial and House of Representatives positions is done, also showed that incumbent Rep. Manuel “Chiquiting” T. Sagarbarria of the 2nd District is seeking re-election.

Incumbent Dumaguete councilor Manuel L. Sagarbarria, and new candidates Woodrow S. Maquiling Jr. and Segfredo O. Buagas are running for 2nd District board members, while incumbent Board members Peter Paul F. Renacia and Kit Marc B. Adanza, as well as newbie Herman B. Carballo are running for 3rd District board members.

All of these aspirants have registered under the NPC, Comelec records showed.

Source: Philippines News Agency