﻿NegOr logs P2.2-B agri losses due to ‘Odette’

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded close to PHP2.2 billion in losses in the agricultural sector caused by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette on Dec. 16, 2021.

A report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on Monday showed that as of Jan. 2, 2022, the grand total production loss was pegged at PHP2.183 billion with 92,776 farmers affected.

Based on a report from the Provincial Agriculturist Office, the typhoon destroyed 7,386.5 hectares of rice fields (PHP250.271 million); 5,957.3 hectares of corn (PHP199.566 million); 20,018,804.8 hectares of high-value crops (PHP902,946 million); 80,484 heads of livestock PHP153 million); and fisheries (facilities and equipage, PHP672.789 million).

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities rose to 76 from 73 last week. Some 102 people were injured while 15 are still missing.

Many areas still have little or no electricity, especially in the upland barangays, due to toppled poles, power lines, and trees.

Electric cooperatives from Tarlac and Zambales have deployed linemen to help in the restoration of power in the typhoon-hit areas of the province.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the Negros Oriental Electric Cooperatives I and II (NORECO I and II) are also working overtime to reenergize areas.

Jimalalud, La Libertad, and Manjuyod have zero electricity, while areas that have very little power are Guihulngan City, which is 3 percent energized; Bais City, 5 percent; Pamplona, 6.25 percent; Mabinay, 9.3 percent; Bindoy, 22.72 percent; Ayungon, Tayasan, and Bayawan City, 25 percent; Vallehermoso, 26.6 percent; and San Jose, 42 percent.

The rest of the towns and cities have been energized by at least 50 percent, while this capital city of Dumaguete has 100-percent power restoration.

As of Monday, partially damaged houses totaled 55,992 with 28,313 in the first district; 15,305 in the second district; and 12,374 in the third district.

Totally-damaged houses were pegged at 14,177 with 7,763 in the first district; 4,435 in the second district; and 1,979 in the third district.

Food packs, hygiene kits, jerry cans, and medicines were distributed to the typhoon-hit areas by the provincial government, the Department of Health, and the Provincial Health Office.

The Department of Education (DepEd) reported damage to its infrastructure such as instructional and non-instructional rooms.

The DOH reported damage to some of its barangay health stations, mostly in Bais City, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Provincial Engineer’s Office also reported damage to infrastructures such as roads, bridges, river control, and shoreline protection.

All major roads are now passable but some interior roads are still impassable.

Relief efforts by the government, non-government organizations, and the private sector continue to date, Adrian Sedillo, PDRRMO chief, said.

Gov. Roel Degamo, in a press statement on December 29, called on the different organizations and individuals involved in humanitarian efforts to coordinate with local officials and other authorities to avoid untoward incidents during the conduct of relief operations.

“This is not to curtail your right to choose your target beneficiaries but this is for your own safety,” he said.

With more individuals and institutions volunteering in the post-typhoon Odette response efforts, there is a need for a coordinated action for orderly relief efforts, Degamo added.

