﻿NegOr logs over 1K new Covid-19 recoveries

DUMAGUETE CITY – A total of 1,061 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Negros Oriental even as the province continues to grapple with a surge of infections that led to the declaration of a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Records from the Provincial Health Office on Wednesday showed this provincial capital having the highest number of recoveries at 733, followed by Bayawan City, 64; and Sibulan, 41.

The data from different diagnostic laboratories cover the period from June 23-28.

Meanwhile, 628 new cases were also reported for the same period, with this capital still topping the list with 157, while the rest of the towns and cities have a two-digit number of infections.

As of June 29, the total caseload of Negros Oriental is pegged at 8,775 broken down into 6,720 recoveries, 1,919 active cases, and 136 mortalities.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a virtual presser Tuesday afternoon, said that since the start of the MECQ last June 16, the surge in cases is now on a plateau, adding that this is not enough to warrant the re-classification of the community quarantine status of the province.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the extension of the province’s MECQ from July 1-15.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday afternoon, Capitol information officer and Covid-19 spokesperson Bimbo Miraflor said the province will not appeal the declaration as announced earlier by Palace spokesperson, Secretary Harry Roque.

Miraflor said since there is no appeal, Executive Order No. 20 issued by Gov. Roel Degamo will remain in effect and there is no need to issue another order. (

