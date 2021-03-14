﻿NegOr logs more recoveries from Covid-19 as cases decline

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded 26 additional recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) even as positive cases were reported in the previous days amid a steady decline in recent weeks.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in a virtual press briefing Friday afternoon said that her office received a total of 755 swab test results on Wednesday and Thursday.

Of the number, 725 were negative (with 26 recoveries), 22 were new infections, and seven were repeat swab positives, Estacion said.

The breakdown of the new positive cases are from Bacong (five); Dumaguete and Siaton (four each); Sibulan (three); Canlaon City (two); Bais City, Tanjay City, Sta. Catalina, and Mabinay (one each).

The new recoveries are from Dumaguete City (seven); Sta. Catalina (five); San Jose and Bayawan City (three each); Bais City and Valencia (two each); Jimalalud, Sibulan, Bindoy, and Tayasan (one each).

Estacion said that as of Friday, the total caseload of Negros Oriental is 1,815, broken down into 1,668 recoveries, 92 active positive cases, and 55 mortalities.

The decline in active positive cases continues with the number dropping from more than 200 early this year to below 100 in recent days, records at the Provincial Health Office show.

Total swab tests done have already reached 35,612 to include repeat-swab test results and pending results, Estacion said.

Source: Philippines News Agency