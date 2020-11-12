﻿NegOr logs more Covid-19 recoveries, fewer new infections

The province of Negros Oriental on Thursday reported more recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and a lesser number of new active cases.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, incident commander of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a press briefing here, said that the province received Wednesday evening 163 swab results from Cebu City testing facilities, including 146 negatives, 15 new positives, and two new repeat swab positives. The province also recorded 31 recoveries.

The numbers brought to 300 the total recoveries in Negros Oriental as of the latest count.

The 15 new positive infections are from Sta. Catalina (five); Ayungon (four); Bayawan City and Dumaguete City (two each); Sibulan and La Libertad (one each).

The total case count for Negros Oriental is 438 Covid-19 cases including 300 recoveries, 126 active infections, and 12 deaths, Estacion said.

The latest death was a patient at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH), she said, but there were no other details given.

Estacion expressed hope that the coronavirus cases in the province will continue dropping, noting that the active infections now are lesser than last week.

Still, she cautioned the public against letting their guards down because of the local transmission being reported in households and clusters in some towns and cities.

Source: Philippines News Agency