﻿NegOr logs fewer Covid cases but warns of Omicron threat

The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Negros Oriental has dropped to two digits in recent weeks although health authorities are cautioning the residents against the Omicron variant.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a virtual presser late Monday, said as of Jan. 3, 2022, the province logged 12 new positive Covid-19 cases.

These cases were recorded for Dec. 28-31, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, based on the latest swab test results received by her office, she said.

Records at the Provincial Health Office showed that early last month, the Covid-19 cases started to slow down with three digit-number of infections on December 1, which dropped to two digits in the succeeding weeks.

Estacion, however, asked the public not to let their guard down because of the Omicron variant, a fast spreader that has placed the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3.

Negros Oriental currently remains under Alert Level 2.

“I am appealing to the people that we should not be complacent that our active positive cases now have dropped to only 24. We have seen that NCR cases spiked and we have daily flights from Manila now,” Estacion said in mixed English and Cebuano.

As of Jan. 3, 2022, Negros Oriental has 19,768 Covid-19 cases broken down into 19,080 recoveries, 664 mortalities, and 24 active cases.

The active infections are from Dumaguete and Siaton, four each; San Jose, three; Jimalalud, La Libertad, and Guihulngan City, two each; Sta. Catalina, Sibulan, Tanjay City, Pamplona, Bais City, Mabinay, and Bindoy, one each.

Also, the total hospital occupancy rate for Covid-19 cases is now at only 20 percent, Estacion said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rollout in Negros Oriental has reached 52.9 percent for the first dose recipients or 554,445 individuals, she said.

Those who received the second dose, including the one-shot Janssen vaccine, totaled 345,345 individuals or 34.8 percent of the total target of 908,939, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency