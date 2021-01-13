﻿NegOr logs 55 new Covid-19 recoveries

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded 55 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the past few days even as the number of new cases spiked to its all-time high after the holidays.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a virtual press briefing Tuesday afternoon said that from Jan. 8 to 11, the province received a total of 1,214 swab results from testing facilities here and in Cebu City.

Of the number, 1,117 were negative (including the 55 recoveries), 84 were new positive infections, and 13 were repeat-swab positive cases, Estacion said.

She also reported two new deaths from Covid-19.

The new infections include some uniformed men, a minister, a resident doctor of a private hospital, children, a business process outsourcing agent, and government employees, among others.

Estacion said the surge of cases here is associated with the Christmas and New Year celebrations as expected. She hoped that in the coming weeks, the province will see a decline in the number of infections.

Estacion said the scenario in Negros Oriental, specifically in this provincial capital, is still manageable despite the higher number of positive cases compared to the previous weeks.

This city continues to top the list of localities with the highest infections at 98.

As of Jan. 12, the province has a total of 1,118 cases with 979 recoveries, 207 active infections, and 32 deaths.

A total of 22,294 swab tests were taken since the start of the pandemic, Estacion said.

