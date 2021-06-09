﻿NegOr logs 304 new Covid-19 recoveries

The province of Negros Oriental has recorded 304 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) even as local government units are struggling with a surge in cases during the past weeks.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, the incident commander of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in a virtual press briefing Tuesday said the number is an accumulated total from swab test results from June 3-7.

“We are late in our reporting because these results came from laboratories in Cebu City where specimens of the ongoing massive swab testing here and nearby areas of Metro-Dumaguete were done in the past week,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Estacion called on the people not to be complacent even with the high number of recoveries because many are still contracting the virus.

She noted that the province logged 452 new cases from June 3-6.

She said many people still insist on breaking the basic health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and face shields and observing physical distancing.

What is worst is that there are still gatherings and this is a “superspreader” especially when people linger over food and drinks, Estacion said.

Negros Oriental has recently surpassed other areas in Central Visayas in having the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with doctors calling for the declaration of an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) as the health system is already “overwhelmed”.

As of June 9, the total caseload of Negros Oriental is 5,410, broken down into 3,594 recoveries, 1,714 active cases, and 102 mortalities.

Dumaguete, the capital city, has the highest number of active cases at 564.

Source: Philippines News Agency