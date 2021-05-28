﻿NegOr logs 2,938 total recoveries from Covid-19 

The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Negros Oriental since the start of the pandemic last year has reached more than 70 percent of the total positive infections in the province.

A report from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) Friday showed that as of May 27, the total caseload of the province is 4,078, broken down as 2,938 recoveries, 1,049 active cases, and 91 mortalities.

In a virtual presser, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, who is also the Covid-19 incident commander of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said while cases continue to surge in the province, it is also worthy to note the increase in the number of recoveries reported each day.

She reiterated the need for the local government units (LGUs) to further undertake measures that would ensure the security and safety of their constituents as cases in Negros Oriental are still expected to rise in the coming weeks.

This capital city tops the list of areas with the highest number of active cases at 232, PHO records showed.

Meanwhile, comprehensive testing for all first-generation contacts of Covid-19 positive patients will start on Monday, Estacion said.

These individuals have been identified through contact tracing and will be swabbed, regardless of being symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The city has two teams while the Provincial Health Office also has two to conduct the comprehensive testing with each given a quota of 125 swabs per day or a total of 500 swabs daily, Estacion said.

She appealed to the first-generation contacts to cooperate and submit to the comprehensive swab testing.

They will be placed in a holding facility and once the results are out, those that are negative of the virus will be released while the positives will be brought to isolation facilities, Estacion said

Source: Philippines News Agency