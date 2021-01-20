﻿NegOr logs 27 more recoveries from Covid-19

The province of Negros Oriental recorded 27 more recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a virtual presser late Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said the province received Monday 422 swab test results from Cebu City testing facilities and the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital Molecular Laboratory.

Of the number, 389 are negative, 30 are new positives and three are repeat swab positive cases, she said.

The new cases are from Dumaguete (11); Sibulan (8); Bayawan City (three); Bacong (two); Siaton, Bindoy, San Jose, Tanjay City, Tayasan, and Valencia (one each).

Estacion said the total tally since the pandemic started is now pegged at 1,244 with 988 recoveries, 222 active cases, and 34 deaths.

Source: Philippines News agency