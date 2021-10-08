﻿NegOr logs 232 more Covid-19 recoveries

Negros Oriental on Thursday reported 232 additional recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, in a virtual presser, also said results from various molecular laboratories showed the province has 251 new Covid-19 cases.

The results cover October 5, 6, and 7, said Estacion, who is also the Covid-19 incident commander of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Meanwhile, 17 new deaths due to Covid-19 were reported between September 30 and October 6, she added.

Estacion cited the case of a health worker who was fully vaccinated but died due to comorbidities.

She warned the province’s residents that Covid-19 cases are still on the rise, and advised that they practice the minimum health standards to keep safe.

The total caseload of Negros Oriental as of October 7 is 14,856, broken down into 12,572 recoveries, 1,971 active positive infections, and 313 mortalities.

The hospital isolation bed capacity for Covid-19 patients is at an average of 85 percent, including those in the intensive care units and the regular wards for moderate cases, Estacion said.

Source: Philippines News Agency