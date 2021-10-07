﻿NegOr lady solon seeks 3rd term in 2022 polls

Incumbent Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong has filed her candidacy for a third term in next year’s polls.

Limkaichong filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) under the Liberal Party (LP) at the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in this capital city, together with her three candidates for board member of the first district — incumbents Chester Lim and Jake Reyes and former provincial board member Jessica Villanueva.

Based on the latest records from the Comelec, there are no other aspirants who have filed their bid for the province’s first congressional district.

Limkaichong is the third incumbent congressional representative in Negros Oriental to file a COC for reelection.

The other two are Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. (3rd District) and Rep. Manuel T. Sagarbarria (2nd District).

Meanwhile, incumbent Vice Gov. Edward Mark Macias, who joined Limkaichong in her COC filing as a show of support, officially declared his intention to run for governor of Negros Oriental.

Macias said he will join Limkaichong’s ticket and will file his COC on Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency