﻿NegOr guv calls for swift passage of 2021 budget

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo is hoping that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will fast-track the approval of the province’s annual executive budget for 2021 as many people will “suffer” with its delay.

Degamo, in a video statement uploaded on the provincial government’s Facebook page Thursday, said the executive budget has not yet been approved by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan so the province is operating on a re-enacted budget from last year.

“I hope that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will not delay the budget. Maghinaot ra pod ko nga wala silay usbon kaayo (and I hope that there would not be many amendments to it) because that was approved by the Provincial Development Council,” Degamo said.

The governor noted that once the budget is approved by the Provincial Development Council, the amendments will have to be referred back to that body.

They cannot just make amendments at their own level, he said.

One of the setbacks is that the provincial government cannot implement the 20 percent Economic Development Fund (EDF), which includes programs and projects for the people, and many would suffer, he added.

Degamo said the budget should have been approved before Dec. 31, 2020 so that by the start of the following year.

The proposed budget for 2021 is pegged at more than PHP2.9 billion, higher by 9.52 percent of the CY 2020 annual budget of more than PHP2.7 billion, Capitol spokesperson Bimbo Miraflor said.

Source: Philippines News agency