﻿NegOr Covid-19 cases appear to ‘plateau’: health exec

Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Negros Oriental appear to be in a plateau, for now, Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said in a virtual press briefing Friday afternoon.

Estacion, the health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said that records show the total active cases in the province in recent weeks continue to remain within the range of 200.

Negros Oriental will still be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) for the month of February despite the surge of Covid-19 cases since November last year, she said, adding that she believed there is no need to revert to GCQ.

Estacion was reacting to a question on whether there is a need for the province to revert to GCQ like Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province as well as Baguio City which will be placed under the more stringent community restrictions from Feb. 1 to 28 due to a sudden spike in cases.

“As per our meeting this morning, the province will remain (under) MGCQ since we already have seen like there is already a plateau, there is no more spike in the cases and the number is just somewhere around 200 and a little above that,” she said in mixed Cebuano and English.

“The IATF has passed a resolution that those in the working bracket, which appears to be the most affected by the Covid-19, should observe the work-to-home and home-to-work schedule,” she said.

Meanwhile, the health official reported that they received Thursday 220 swab test results, broken down into 190 negatives (including 19 recoveries), 15 new positive and another 15 repeat-swab positive cases, Estacion said.

The new active infections are from Dumaguete (six); Valencia (three); San Jose and Sta. Catalina (two each); Bacong and Dauin (one each).

The new recoveries are from Bacong (13); Dauin (two); Basay, Dumaguete, Siaton, and Valencia (one each).

One new mortality was also reported on Friday, a 56-year-old-female from Barangay Bagacay in this capital, Estacion said.

She died while under isolation at home and was confirmed positive of Covid-19 before her death, she added.

Estacion said the total caseload for Negros Oriental is currently pegged at 1,374 with 1,132 recoveries, 202 active infections, and 40 mortalities.

Source: Philippines News agency