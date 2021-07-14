﻿NegOr appeals for GCQ as Covid-19 cases drop

The province of Negros Oriental is requesting the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade its modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status, which ends July 15, amid a downtrend in its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, Covid-19 incident commander of the provincial IATF, in a virtual presser late Wednesday afternoon, said in the absence of an official announcement from the national government, they are appealing to have the province’s status lowered to general community quarantine (GCQ).

“The average daily attack rate (ADAR) is already 5.2 percent, but there are some municipalities that still have a higher ADAR at 10 or above,” she said.

For the areas with higher ADAR, the provincial IATF is recommending the declaration of granular lockdowns, she added.

Estacion enumerated these areas as Dumaguete (the capital city), Bacong, Sibulan, Canlaon City, and Tanjay City.

While the province is requesting a lower quarantine classification, restrictions will still be in place to ensure that Covid-19 cases will not spike again, Estacion said.

As of July 14, the total caseload of Negros Oriental is 9,838, broken down into 8,274 recoveries, 1,388 active cases, and 176 mortalities.

Source: Philippines News Agency