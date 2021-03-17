﻿NegOcc won’t require RT-PCR test from travelers within W. Visayas

The Negros Occidental provincial government requires all inbound travelers to present a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result upon arrival, except for those residing within Western Visayas.

“The only (travelers) we will not need (to submit) RT-PCR result (are) those within Region 6,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday, the day Executive Order (EO) 21-18 took effect in compliance with Resolution 101 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The National IATF requires local government units (LGUs) to adopt uniform travel protocols for land, air, and sea starting March 15, and subsequently, the Western Visayas Regional IATF and Regional Task Force (RTF) issued a joint resolution urging all LGUs to fully implement the provisions of Resolution 101.

“To ensure the alignment of the national and local policies in addressing the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, LGUs shall adopt the IATF resolutions through the issuance of EOs for the LGU observance of mandatory health protocols prescribed,” the Regional IATF-RTF resolution stated.

Based on EO 21-18, travelers from outside Western Visayas are required to secure an S-Pass (Safe, Swift, and Smart) Passage Permit, download the StaySafe.PH application, and present a negative RT-PCR test released 72 hours prior to travel.

Moreover, Lacson stated in EO 21-18 that all airports, seaports, and terminals within Negros Occidental shall be open to the public, and private and public vehicles are now allowed to transport passengers to and from the airport, seaport, or terminal.

Despite requiring a negative RT-PCR test result, the provincial government will still offer free voluntary swabbing and both swabbing and quarantine to inbound passengers.

Also, LGUs shall no longer pick up inbound passengers, and the latter shall no longer be required to undergo facility quarantine upon arrival in Negros Occidental.

Inbound passengers shall only undergo seven days of home quarantine upon arrival at their destination.

“Those who will be quarantined in our facilities are only (those in the) results of contact tracing, not necessarily upon arrival,” Lacson said.

The governor also said that the requirement for negative RT-PCR results before travel also stems from the concern that a number of locally-stranded individuals who had recently arrived in the province tested positive for Covid-19.

“That’s the only recourse we have. We would prefer that we maintain our procedures (swab test and quarantine) upon arrival…Our hands are tied, really,” Lacson said. “But it’s good that Resolution 101 allowed us to request for negative RT-PCR test result.”

Source: Philippines News Agency