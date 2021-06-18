﻿NegOcc turns over P6-M training facility to TESDA

The Negros Occidental provincial government has donated a PHP6-million training facility to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) located alongside the agency’s Provincial Training Center (PTC) in Barangay Cabahug, Cadiz City.

The single-story structure, consisting of a dormitory and a classroom building, was recently inaugurated and turned over by the province. It has yet to be formally utilized as the dormitory but is seen to be already occupied by trainees within the year, according to an update from the TESDA-Negros Occidental on Friday.

In a statement, TESDA-Western Visayas regional director Jerry Tizon thanked the provincial government headed by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson for the support in establishing a building for trainees.

“This project is a dream come true for the scholars and implementers of the training program because the center can now accommodate trainees who are from far-flung areas,” he said.

The dormitory and classroom building, which has a total floor area of 260 square meters, includes a pantry, a classroom, a multi-purpose hall, two restrooms, and two quarters.

Some 32 trainees can be accommodated in the dormitory.

TESDA-Negros Occidental acting provincial director Romelia Nuezca also acknowledged the support of the province to the agency’s thrust of providing quality-assured and inclusive technical education and skills to Negrenses.

Provincial Engineer Ernie Mapa said that one of Lacson’s priorities is to uplift the education of Negrenses that he strongly supported the plan of his predecessor, the late governor Alfredo Marañon Jr., to upgrade the facilities in the TESDA PTC-Cadiz.

PTC-Cadiz acting administrator Erwin Ballesteros said the new facility addresses the need for accommodation of clients from distant areas, which has been the center’s main concern in the previous years.

