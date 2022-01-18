﻿NegOcc to retain Covid-19 test requirement for inbound travel

The Negros Occidental provincial government will continue to require a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test from inbound travelers as part of the measures to curb further transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson reiterated the policy on Monday, following reports on the appeal of fast craft operators to waive this requirement and instead just enforce a “no vaccination, no travel policy”.

“For now, I’d rather be safe and request the RT-PCR test. It’s being followed also by other provinces,” Lacson told reporters.

The entire Western Visayas, including Negros Occidental and this capital city, has been placed under Alert Level 3 from January 16 to 31.

Fast crafts are the main mode of passenger transport between the region’s two highly-urbanized cities – Bacolod and Iloilo.

The RT-PCR test requirement is provided in Lacson’s Executive Order 21-61-A, which took effect on January 9, amending his previous directive in order to impose restrictions on air, sea, and land travel to the province.

Previously, fully vaccinated individuals were only required to submit a vaccination card or certificate along with an S-PaSS or Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage document to enter the province.

Only those unvaccinated and partially vaccinated were asked to submit a negative RT-PCR test result before travel.

Bacolod City mayoral candidate Alfredo Benitez, who acts as the Capitol economic affairs consultant, underscored the need to strengthen border controls in the province and the city by properly screening inbound travelers for possible Covid-19 infection.

“We have to balance it. Do we protect our citizens or the constituents in our area or do we give in to requests of travelers who pose a risk of bringing in the virus? You have to choose one,” Benitez told reporters after meeting with Lacson.

He said a combination of both RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing methods should be employed to allow the province to create a “bubble” of protection against Covid-19.

“Local measures should also include an increase in the number of contact tracers as well as testing and isolation. In that case, [we can] avoid lockdowns and restricting people’s mobility to ensure that local businesses continue to operate,” Benitez added.

As of Sunday, Negros Occidental has logged 1,027 active Covid-19 cases, based on the latest data from the Provincial Incident Management Team.

Source: Philippines News Agency