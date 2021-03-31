﻿NegOcc to resume ‘swab test upon entry’ protocol on April 1

The Negros Occidental provincial government will enforce anew its swab test upon entry requirement for returning residents and other inbound travelers starting April 1 as part of the health and safety protocols to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson issued Executive Order 21-18-A, Series of 2021 on Tuesday revising EO 21-18, which adopts the salient points of the uniform travel protocols under Resolution 101 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Under Resolution 101, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab test upon arrival and quarantine are no longer required, which the provincial government has adhered to since March 15.

“However, in order to curb the recent spike in positive cases in the province and to protect the health and safety of Negrenses, from the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a need to revise EO 21-18,” Lacson said in his latest directive.

With the surge in cases, the Provincial Incident Management Team recommended the mandatory swabbing and quarantine upon entry of all travelers, and the local chief executives of component cities and municipalities also requested to screen travelers in the ports of entry by requiring them to submit to RT-PCR swabbing and quarantine, EO 21-18-A stated.

“All travelers entering the airports and seaports of Negros Occidental shall undergo a mandatory swabbing and Covid-19 RT-PCR testing regardless of destination, and will be quarantined until their negative test results are released by Department of Health accredited molecular laboratories,” it added.

The cost of the swab test is free since the payment is being shouldered by the provincial government.

As of March 29, Negros Occidental, which is under modified general community quarantine, has logged 318 active cases after recording less than 100 new cases in February.

It has a total of 7,344 cases, including 6,802 recoveries and 224 deaths.

Lacson cited records showing that days after March 15, the positivity case recorded by the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital Molecular Laboratory increased from 3.08 percent to 22.73 percent; positive cases increased from 58 to 308; and cases isolated in quarantine facilities went from 22 to 111.

He added that on March 19, eight returning residents of Kabankalan City were found to have presented fake negative RT-PCR test results upon arrival from Manila.

The provincial government does not require travelers residing within Western Visayas to submit a negative RT-PCR result.

