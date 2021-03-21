﻿NegOcc to fully utilize first Covid-19 doses by end of March

The province of Negros Occidental is expected to fully utilize the first doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine by the end of March as more hospitals roll out their vaccination programs on Friday.

“We’re receiving more vaccines. I think we will be done maybe by the end of the month as far as the vaccines that are here already are concerned. We make sure that we keep the second dose,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said.

The second dose of CoronaVac is given 28 days after the first shot, health authorities said.

The provincial government has received 5,180 vials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines as well as initial 74 vials of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from the national government through the Department of Health and the Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas.

On Friday, the City of San Carlos rolled out the first batch of vaccines for medical front-liners, with Dr. Mary Genevieve Montaño, acting chief of San Carlos City Hospital, receiving the first shot of Sinovac’s CoronaVac along with three other doctors.

At the San Carlos Doctors’ Hospital, medical director Dr. Wilmer Yap was the first to be vaccinated.

All medical front-liners vaccinated did not manifest adverse effects while being observed several hours after vaccination, a report of the city government said.

The northern Negros city received an initial 370 vials of CoronaVac for health workers considered most exposed to Covid-19.

In nearby Escalante City, Mayor Melecio Yap Jr. was among the front-liners who took the initial shot of CoronaVac at the Vicente Gustilo District Hospital on Friday.

Yap was included in the quick substitution list to optimize the utilization of allocated vaccines for the city.

Escalante, which received an initial 120 vials of the China-made vaccines, will hold the vaccination of healthcare workers until Monday.

On Thursday, neighboring Sagay City launched its vaccination program for workers of Alfredo E. Marañon Sr. Memorial District Hospital and Lopez District Farmers’ Hospital Inc. after receiving 310 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac on Wednesday.

The province rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign at the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City on March 11, a day after receiving an initial 1,600 vials of CoronaVac.

Source: Philippines News Agency