﻿NegOcc to cut number of Covid-19 hospitals as cases drop

BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental provincial government will reduce the number of Capitol-run hospitals dedicated to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases from three to only one as local infections continue to decrease in the past weeks.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday that only the Cadiz District Hospital in the northern city of Cadiz will remain as the health facility that will cater to Covid-19 patients.

“We’re just now going to designate Cadiz District Hospital as our Covid-19 center because the numbers have really gone down,” Lacson said in an interview with Capitol reporters.

Lacson said this could be implemented starting Dec. 1 once the hospital’s new wing, which has a capacity of 100 beds, will be completed.

“The Covid-19 center in Cadiz hospital will be the new wing. The main building will now accept all kinds of cases,” he added.

However, Lacson said the provincial government will be ready to open more Covid-19 hospitals any time in case of another surge in cases.

In September this year, Lacson ordered the establishment of the Valeriano M. Gatuslao Memorial District Hospital in Himamaylan City in the southern part of the province as the third public health facility dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

The other one is the Valladolid District Hospital, also in the south.

As of Nov. 28, Negros Occidental has only 487 remaining active cases compared to 2,526 active cases on Nov. 1.

Cumulative report of the Provincial Incident Management Team showed that from March 27, 2020 to Nov. 28, 2021, the province has logged 34,624 confirmed cases, including 487 active cases, 32,448 recoveries, and 1,689 deaths.(PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency