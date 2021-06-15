﻿NegOcc to conduct simultaneous vaccination rollout in 31 LGUs

BACOLOD CITY – The Province of Negros Occidental will hold a simultaneous rollout of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program in all its 31 local government units (LGUs) on June 17 and 18.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II discussed plans to expedite the vaccination of Negrenses as the Provincial Health Office (PHO) received an additional 6,400 vials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac jabs from the national government on Tuesday.

“Now, we have measures that we will implement. Governor (Eugenio Jose Lacson) and the mayors held a meeting, and they asked me to (oversee) the rollout this time. Last time, we were a bit relaxed. We allowed our LGUs to take their time to convince and educate people, but now the national government is regularly giving us vaccines,” Diaz said in a media interview.

He said Negros Occidental cannot fall behind in the vaccination program schedule of the national government, with 13,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac currently at its disposal.

Diaz said the plan, which is being disseminated through a memorandum from the governor, will involve the simultaneous mass vaccination in all 12 cities and 19 municipalities across the province on Thursday and Friday.

Each LGU will be given an allocation based on the population of the A1 (front-line health care workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (adults with comorbidities) priority sectors.

“Prepare your vaccination centers, your team, and the list of vaccinees. Upload (the information) with the Department of Health (DOH). Give us a list of your vaccinees,” Diaz told the LGUs.

The vaccine supply will be delivered by ambulance units only on the day of the rollout and all doses should be administered on the same day, he said.

“At the end of the day, the ambulance will pick up the used vials after the waste has been decontaminated for disposal. (With this,) the problem on waste materials will be addressed at the same time,” Diaz said.

He added that observers from the DOH and the PHO will also be assigned in each city and municipality to monitor the vaccination rollout.

“This way, the province can step up and will not be left behind in the vaccination schedule. It will be a very organized vaccination program unlike before that we allowed the city health offices and municipal health offices to schedule it on their own sweet time,” Diaz said.

As of June 15, Negros Occidental has 16,645 confirmed cases, including 2,317 active cases; 14,020 recoveries; and 308 deaths, data of the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed

