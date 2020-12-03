﻿NegOcc tech education center cited for pandemic resilience

The provincial government-run Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology (NOLITC) Tech4ED Center has been recognized by the Philippine Community eCenter Network Inc. (PhilCecNet) for implementing best practices amid the global health crisis.

The NOLITC Tech4ED Center bagged the PhilCecNet Pandemic Resilience Award under the Support for Teachers and Students Category during the 15th Knowledge Exchange Conference Closing Webinar streamed live through Youtube on Thursday.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said that NOLITC has been an impetus in reshaping the province’s economic landscape by providing relevant education and training for the digital age.

As a Tech4ED Center, it showcased the best practices in online recruitment, online training, and free webinars for animation, digital literacy, and visual graphic design.

Lacson and Ma. Cristina Orbecido, the NOLITC vocational school administrator, received the award during the virtual ceremony.

Orbecido, who is also the center manager, said the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic brought a drastic shift in the operation of the Tech4ED Center.

“We adopted new strategies, channels, and messaging to stay relevant in these challenging times. The NOLITC itself has become a catalyst and an enabler in this pandemic. We took proactive approaches and innovative solutions to avoid disruptions in the delivery of programs and services,” she added.

During the six months of its operation amid the health crisis, Orbecido said the NOLITC became sustainable and resilient, earning more than PHP3.7 million in revenues.

The Pandemic Resilience Award was given by the PhilCecNet in cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to recognize e-Centers that continue to deliver ICT-enabled services and government programs despite the Covid-19 threat.

In 2019, the NOLITC was also awarded as the top-performing Tech4ED hub in the Visayas Cluster 1 by the DICT.

Tech4ED, or Technology for Education, Employment, Entrepreneurial, and Economic Development Project, provides access for individuals and communities to bridge the digital and education divide through information, communication, technology, government services, non-formal education, skills training, telehealth, job markets, and business portals.

