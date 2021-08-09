﻿NegOcc still has sufficient Covid-19 hospital beds

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Monday said there are still available beds in hospitals designated as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) facilities in Negros Occidental.

This was stressed by Lacson after the province was placed under Alert Level 2 by the Department of Health (DOH).

“Most of our Covid-19 designated hospitals have room for more patients. Our hospitals are not full as we speak,” Lacson said in an interview with Capitol reporters.

“Yes, we are on Alert Level 2, but not because our hospitals are full. That’s what I can say for now,” he added.

Among the Covid-19 designated health facilities in Negros Occidental are the provincial government-run Cadiz District Hospital in the north and the Valladolid District Hospital in the south.

Alert Level 2 refers to some areas that are at minimal to low risk but have a positive two-week case growth rate (TWGR), or areas that are at minimal to low risk, have a negative TWGR, but have a healthcare utilization rate (HCUR) higher than 50 percent.

Lacson said during the Regional Development Council-Western Visayas meeting on Monday, DOH-6 Regional Director Adriano Suba-an even commended Negros Occidental for its Covid-19 response.

“The DOH regional director actually just commended the work that we’re doing here. We are in a better position than other provinces right now here in Region 6,” he added.

Negros Occidental, which is currently under general community quarantine, recorded 1,135 active cases of coronavirus on Aug. 8, data of the Provincial Incident Management Team showed.

Out of the 21,724 total number of cases since last year, there have been 20,033 recoveries and 556 deaths

Source: Philippines News Agency