﻿NegOcc showcases handicrafts in another virtual exhibit

Seven handicraft producers from Negros Occidental are taking part in the ongoing 2nd Virtual Philippine International Construction Equipment, Building Materials, Interior and Exterior Products Exhibition and Technology Forum (Philconstruct) Show VX 2021.

The show, which opened on Wednesday and will run until March 30, features among others, the products of Artisana Island Crafts, Bevz Handicraft, Creative Definitions, Golden Arts and Furnishings, Tumandok Craft Industries, Yssa’s Handicraft Manufacturing, and Hacienda Crafts Company.

Mary Ann Colmenares, chair of the Negros Occidental Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Council, said in a statement on Thursday they are grateful for the opportunities to participate in virtual trade shows amid the limitations posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“These shows bring together the players and the supply chain of the construction, architecture, and interior design sectors in the country,” Colmenares, who is one of the exhibitors, representing the Artisana Island Crafts, said.

The seven MSMEs are members of the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), where Colmenares serves as the vice president for advocacy.

This is the second virtual event participated by the same Negrense producers this year after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) International Furniture and Furnishings Show held earlier this month.

“I am proud to share that during the recent ASEAN International Furniture and Furnishings Show, the ANP booth was in the top three in terms of visitor traffic and inquiries,” Colmenares said.

Hacienda Crafts owner Christina Gaston, who chairs the ANP, earlier said that as entrepreneurs, they must learn to navigate and take advantage of new digital tools and platforms available to them.

Amid the pandemic, Gaston said they have to know how to do business in the “new normal” and considering the fierce competition, they must capacitate themselves by learning how to be part of virtual events and promote their products to the global market

Source: Philippines News Agency