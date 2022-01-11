﻿NegOcc resident first gun ban violator in W. Visayas

A resident of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental is the first violator of the election gun ban in Western Visayas after he was arrested on Sunday night.

Provincial Election Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said Monday the incident was confirmed by Philippine National Police (PNP).

A report of the Kabankalan City Police Station identified the suspect as Christopher Gaisen, 21, a resident of Sitio Bunga, Barangay Orong.

At around 10:25 p.m., the motorcycle he was riding, driven by his father, Lino Gaisen, 44, was flagged down for inspection along Mabinay highway in Barangay 9.

The police team saw in plain view the handle of a gun protruding from the sling bag worn by the suspect.

Upon closer inspection, they found a caliber .38 revolver without a serial number loaded with five live ammunition, and two bladed weapons in the suspect’s possession.

Failing to show pertinent documents of gun ownership, the suspect was arrested and detained at the police station.

With the gun ban in effect until June 8, the PNP is setting up checkpoint operations in strategic locations to maintain peaceful national and local elections.

Based on Comelec Resolution 10728, the PNP has suspended the validity of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) issued to licensed firearm holders, juridical entities, and members of government law enforcement agencies during the period.

All gun-carrying privileges by virtue of PTCFOR issued by the PNP are suspended for the entire duration of the election period.

Also suspended are permits issued by the PNP to transport firearms, ammunition, explosives, public firearms display, and exhibits, as well as employment of security personnel for VIPs.

Only bonafide police, military, and members of government law enforcement agencies in complete uniform and while on official duty are allowed to bear firearms for the entire duration of the election period.

