﻿NegOcc reports 49 confirmed ‘Odette’ casualties

A total of 49 residents of Negros Occidental were confirmed to have died during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette on December 16, based on the latest figures released by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 6 (Western Visayas) on Monday.

According to the OCD-6, the data were gathered by the Management of the Dead and Missing Cluster under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 6.

The 49 casualties included 21 reported in Sipalay City and 12 in Kabankalan City. Others were recorded in Moises Padilla, with three; San Carlos City, Ilog, Candoni, Cauayan, two each; and Bago City, La Carlota City, Binalbagan, Isabela, and Manapla, with one each.

“Most of those who died drowned in floods. There were also those who were hit by felled trees,” the city government of Sipalay said in an earlier report.

Meanwhile, of the 14 missing persons, 12 were reported in Sipalay City, one in Kabankalan City, and one in Candoni.

On the other hand, 59 were injured — 56 in Sipalay City, two in Moises Padilla, and one in San Carlos City.

Last December 22, families of the initially identified 17 casualties in Sipalay City received burial assistance of PHP10,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

