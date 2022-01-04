﻿NegOcc receives P41-M aid from nat’l gov’t

The provincial government Negros Occidental has received PHP41-million financial assistance from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) for the rebuilding of houses damaged during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette on December 16.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday the amount has been deposited into the province’s bank account.

“We received notice from the national treasury, downloading an amount of PHP41 million for the province. We can give it as financial assistance or in the form of (construction) materials,” Lacson told Capitol reporters.

The amount provided by the BTr is in addition to the PHP90 million cash aid turned over by the National Housing Authority (NHA) to the provincial government last week.

“The instructions of the President is to release these funds immediately so that is what we will do,” Lacson said.

Each typhoon-hit family will receive a maximum of PHP5,000 each.

The governor said the provincial government has also allotted PHP50 million for the purchase of roofing materials.

“Our intention is really to help as many we could in coordination with the local government units,” he added.

In Negros Occidental, the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette resulted in 190,868 partially damaged houses and 65,871 totally destroyed dwellings.

Worst-hit were several areas in southern Negros, including the cities of Kabankalan and Sipalay as well as the municipalities of Ilog, Candoni, Cauayan, and Hinobaan, which experienced strong winds, heavy rains, and widespread floods.

Typhoon Odette left some PHP6-billion damage across all sectors, data of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed.

