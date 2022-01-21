﻿NegOcc readies contingency plan to reopen 2 Covid-19 hospitals

The Negros Occidental provincial government will reopen its two other district hospitals dedicated to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases once the need arises as more new infections are being recorded since the start of the year.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Wednesday he believes, although it cannot be confirmed yet, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is already in the province and infecting people very fast.

“Right now, we have one Covid-19 hospital. If we need to open again the other two, we will open that, depending on the requirement. Our quarantine facilities, we will open again the three, if there is a need for more room for mild cases,” Lacson told reporters.

Last November, the provincial government already excluded the Valladolid District Hospital in Valladolid town and the Valeriano M. Gatuslao Memorial District Hospital in Himamaylan City as Covid-19 hospitals after cases continually decreased towards the end of 2021.

Retained is the Cadiz District Hospital in the northern city of Cadiz as the health facility that caters to Covid-19 patients.

The hospital’s new wing, which has a 100-bed capacity, serves as the Covid-19 center.

During the first few weeks of the pandemic almost two years ago, the province opened various quarantine and isolation facilities called healing centers in Mambukal Resort in Murcia town as well as in the “Yolanda” housing sites in E.B. Magalona town and cities of Silay and Cadiz.

Last December 1, the provincial government reopened the resort, which was rebranded as Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary, after it was emptied of Covid-19 patients in April 2020.

Data of the Provincial Incident Management Team showed that from March 27, 2020 to January 18, 2022, Negros Occidental has logged 36,105 confirmed cases, including 1,151 active cases, 33,200 recoveries, and 1,1753 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency